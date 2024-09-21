‘Chain of Light’: NFAK’s posthumous album released

More than three decades after it was recorded, the legendary voice of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan returns with the release of Chain of Light, a posthumous album unveiled today September 20 by Peter Gabriel’s Real World Records.

The album features four tracks and runs for 41 minutes, capturing the essence of Khan’s mesmerizing qawwali performances. The songs, including “Ya Allah Ya Rehman” and “Aaj Sik Mitran Di,” immediately transport listeners to the high-energy atmosphere of the iconic Pakistani artist’s live concerts.

The track “Ya Gaus Ya Meeran” intensifies the album’s spirit, while “Khabram Raseed Imshab” adopts a more joyful tone, showcasing the range and depth of Khan’s legendary vocals. Chain of Light was recorded in April 1990 at Real World Studios, during the same period Khan worked on Mustt Mustt with Canadian producer Michael Brook. Alongside Nusrat on harmonium and vocals, the album features his brother Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan, tabla player Dildar Hussain, and chorus members Mujahid Ali, Rehmat Ali, Rahat Ali, Asad Ali, Ghulam Farid, and Khalid Mahmood.

Peter Gabriel, founder of Real World Records and the former frontman of Genesis, spoke of his admiration for Nusrat when the album was first announced in June. “What he could do and make you feel with his voice was extraordinary,” said Gabriel. “We were proud to have helped bring him to a wider global audience. This album shows him at his peak.”

The recordings were rediscovered in 2021 after being forgotten in warehouse storage during the label’s archive relocation. Gabriel called the rediscovery a “real delight,” noting that Chain of Light reveals Nusrat at his best. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who passed away in 1997 at the age of 48, remains an influential figure in world music.

His qawwali style has garnered global recognition, with his family members like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan continuing his legacy.