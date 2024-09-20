Pakistan, Russia to revitalize ties through economic, security cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday Pakistan’s intention to enhance its trade, economic, energy, connectivity, and security relations with Russia during a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk in Islamabad.

The discussions underscored the two countries’ mutual interest in expanding cooperation in key sectors, including agriculture, food security, business, education, and science and technology.

PM Shehbaz expressed his anticipation for a forthcoming meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit next month, stating that strengthening ties with Russia is a priority for Pakistan’s foreign policy.

During the meeting, Overchuk reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to deepening relations, describing the partnership as constructive and mutually beneficial. He announced Russia’s support for Pakistan’s inclusion in the BRICS group, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The meeting also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering cooperation across various sectors, signifying both nations’ commitment to advancing their economic and strategic relationship.

In a separate meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari welcomed Overchuk and his delegation at Aiwan-e-Sadr, highlighting the need to explore barter trade options and improve connectivity, particularly through railways and direct flights, to facilitate business interactions and enhance people-to-people connections.

Overchuk indicated that Russia is eager to collaborate with Pakistan on food security and educational initiatives, and noted that a 75-member Pakistani business delegation is scheduled to visit Russia in October to explore further avenues for economic cooperation.

The discussions are part of a broader effort to revitalise Pakistan-Russia relations, which have seen increased engagement following meetings between PM Shehbaz and President Vladimir Putin earlier this year.

