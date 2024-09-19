Aima Baig’s latest photoshoot goes viral

Pakistani singer Aima Baig turned heads with her latest photoshoot including her photos with a mystery man. Taking to her Instagram handle, Aima Baig shared a series of photos, wearing a sleeveless dress. “She’s happy,” the singer wrote in the caption of the post. While the photoshoot left the fans in awe, several mentioned the presence of a mystery man in one of the images. However, several users slammed her for wearing a bold dress and for getting tattoos. Last month, the Pakistani singer left her fans in shock after revealing that she suffered a heart stroke. However, later Aima Baig took to Instagram to clarify that it was not a heart attack but was extreme exhaustion and dehydration, which led to her health deterioration. “It wasn’t a heart attack,” she noted. “It was more like, extreme exhaustion, lack of sleep, zero food and major dehydration situation – but yes my BP did went up from 88 to 200, which was clearly an emergency scenario.” Aima Baig rose to fame with her songs in movies such as “Lahore Se Aagey” and later went on to appear in Coke Studio which further boosted her music career.