Florence Pugh will likely never address ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama

Darling, Florence Pugh is so over controversy. Especially the one surrounding Don’t Worry Darling. Two years after rumors of an on-set feud between the actress and director Olivia Wilde ran rampant during the movie’s press tour, with speculation that leading man Harry Styles allegedly spat on costar Chris Pine during its Venice Film Festival premiere, Pugh set the record straight about why she’ll remain silent on the whole ordeal.

“There’s so many times when I’ve been doing press for a movie and I am asked questions about Don’t Worry Darling,” she told British Vogue in an interview published Sept. 18, “and I always think it’s unfair to take the space away from the movie that I’m talking about.” The 28-year-old continued, “So I’m going to politely move away from that.” Indeed, the rumored discord behind the making of Don’t Worry Darling continues to raise eyebrows-to a point where Pugh previously had to shut down questions addressing any possible drama behind the 2022 film.

“Ideally I don’t really want to be going down the Don’t Worry Darling conversation because this whole release for The Wonder has been so positive,” she told Vanity Fair last year while promoting her new period piece. “And I’ve been really excited to talk about that. I don’t really feel the need to go into the nitty-gritty details of Don’t Worry Darling.” And for what it’s worth, her costars and crewmates have publicly denied that there was bad blood on set. For one, Pine’s rep refuted claims that the Star Trek alum was at odds with Styles, who was dating Wilde at the time of #SpitGate.

“There is nothing but respect between these two men,” the rep told E! News in September 2023, “and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Meanwhile, Wilde has been open with her praises for Pugh.

“Florence is a force,” she told reporters at the Venice Film Festival. “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself.”

The filmmaker added, “I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”