Pakistan, China partner in traditional medicine

Pakistan wished to further deepen cooperation with China and other nations in advancing research and innovation in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

This was stated by Khalil Hashmi, Pakistani Ambassador to China while addressing here the 7th Belt and Road Forum for Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Development. Officials from other countries also expressed the wish to further deepen cooperation with China and other nations in advancing research and innovation in TCM, according to a report published by China Economic Net (CEN). At the Forum, Bruno Masier, President of the World Trade Point Federation (WTPF), highlighted the crucial role of TCM in global healthcare systems.

“Traditional Chinese medicine has long played a vital role in healthcare, especially in China,” Masier stated. “Today’s forum is not only about exploring the development of TCM, but also about understanding how traditional medicine can contribute to the advancement of healthcare systems as a whole. We hope to see more growth in traditional medicine globally, fostering greater development in the medical field.” “To truly unlock the potential of TCM, we need to combine the diagnostic precision and advanced treatment technologies of Western medicine with the preventive and holistic healing strengths of TCM, providing more comprehensive healthcare services to people around the globe,” Hashmi noted.

Co-hosted by WTPF and the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies (WFCMS), the forum as part of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) focused on promoting TCM and global health collaboration. During the forum, several major developments were announced to enhance the global integration of TCM. These included the establishment of the Expert Committee of the Belt and Road Forum for Traditional Chinese Medicine Development, aiming to support the high-quality incorporation of TCM into the Belt and Road Initiative.

Additionally, the Belt and Road Traditional Chinese Medicine Global Tour was launched, involving renowned TCM experts and companies who will collaborate with regions in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa.