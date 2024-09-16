SK joins CPEC’s roster of successes: Ahsan Iqbal

In a significant breakthrough for Pakistan’s energy sector, the 884 MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project (SKHPP), a cornerstone of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reached its Commercial Operation Date (COD), Gwadar Pro reported.

The project, a key contributor to Pakistan’s clean energy future, boasts an investment of $1.7 billion and is one of the largest private-sector energy initiatives under CPEC. Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives (PDSI), Professor Ahsan Iqbal, shared the milestone on his official X account, calling the project “another achievement of CPEC.”

“We extend warm congratulations to the Chinese Government, the Sponsors (Energy China), Pakistani officials, teams working on the project, and all other stakeholders,” said Mr. Iqbal. He emphasized the significance of the accomplishment, highlighting the shared dedication of Pakistan and China toward sustainable energy and economic growth. “Through clean, green, and renewable power, Pakistan will achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and pave the way for industrial rejuvenation,” the minister added.

The SKHPP began filling its reservoir earlier this year in February, and by August 12, the first unit had been successfully connected to the national grid, marking the project’s operational phase.