Juventus held at Empoli ahead of Champions League return

Juventus were held to a goalless draw at Empoli in Serie A on Saturday ahead of their return to the Champions League, while Bologna came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Como. Thiago Motta’s side took temporary lead of the Italian top flight, one point ahead of Inter Milan, Torino and Udinese, who are all yet to play this weekend. But Juventus underwhelmed in Tuscany, creating very little in a performance that offered little to worry PSV Eindhoven, who visit Turin on Tuesday evening. Dusan Vlahovic went closest for Juventus four minutes after half-time when he shot straight at Devis Vasquez after being sent racing towards goal. And Juventus had Federico Gatti to thank for a goal-saving tackle in the fifth minute of stoppage time which denied Emmanuel Gyasi what would have been a stunning winner. “Let’s put this match behind us and focus on Tuesday. PSV are a good team who play good football, we’ll need to be at our best,” said Motta. Juventus will take part in the revamped Champions League after a year away from European football following a UEFA ban for financial fair play violations. Earlier debutant Samuel Iling-Junior saved Bologna ahead of their first ever match in the Champions League with the late equaliser in their 2-2 draw at Como.