Saif wants son Ibrahim to take lessons from Aamir

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has one of the best brains in the Hindi film industry. His fellow actor Saif Ali Khan also feels the same, and wants his son Ibrahim to take lessons from him.

The trailer of the upcoming second season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ was unveiled on Saturday and it shows a slew of stars from cinema and cricket who would be gracing the show in its 2nd season.

In the trailer one of the clips shows Kapil telling Saif that Aamir told him in the last season that his kids don’t listen to him.

When Kapil asked Saif if it’s the same with him and his son Ibrahim, who is set to make his foray in Bollywood, Saif said that Ibrahim should actually listen to Aamir.

Earlier, in the 1st season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Aamir told Kapil, “My children just don’t listen to me. Sometimes I feel our generation is stuck in the middle. We used to listen to our parents.

We thought our children would listen to us and that our time would also come, as Ranveer Singh said (in his song ‘Apna Time Ayega’). But when we became parents, our children had changed.They just don’t listen to us. First, our parents scolded us and now our children are doing the same”.

Aamir had also revealed that many of his colleagues frequently ask him to guide their children, hoping they might learn from his extensive experience and profound insights.