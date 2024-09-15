Anoushay Abbasi piques curiosity with epic clicks

Actress Anoushay Abbasi needs no introduction in the world of showbiz, as she has proved her acting prowess on many accounts.

Taking to Instagram, the “Raqs-e-Bismil” star dropped a set of fresh snaps in which she is seen putting up an olive green top. In the photos, she is seen beaming with joy, spotted at the restaurant.

In one of the photos, she is seen flanked by her family members, including noted actress Javeria Abbasi.

For the photos, she captioned: “Part of the menu.”

Fans started to pen their feedback in the comments section. In the comments box, one of the users penned: “Gorgeous.”

Due to her unwavering commitment to her profession, Anoushay has bagged over one million followers on her Instagram handle.