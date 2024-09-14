Asif questions Imran’s ‘obedience’ over rally postponement

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif questioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s swift compliance with the establishment’s alleged request to postpone a rally.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Saturday, Asif said, “If the establishment asked him to delay the rally, why did he show such obedience?”

Asif also criticised Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, stating that he willingly spent seven hours at Kohsar Complex and was not forced to go there. “Imran Khan wants to keep Ali Amin at hand and use him when needed,” he remarked.

Addressing the recent political tensions, Asif recalled a committee meeting formed after a suggestion by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. “I participated in the first session, but the atmosphere was such that I protested and walked out,” Asif said, noting that the committee’s environment reflected a lack of sincerity.

Asif blamed Imran Khan’s recent tweet for worsening the situation, accusing him of playing a “double game.” He added, “They say they will talk to the establishment, but then tweet against them.” Asif further alleged that Khan is seeking favour from Army Chief General Asim Munir and targeting Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

He questioned why Khan obediently postponed the rally if the establishment had indeed requested it. Asif called for an investigation to determine whether the controversial tweet was posted by Khan himself or someone else. “Their true face has been revealed within 48 hours,” he concluded.