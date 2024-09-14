CEO CBD Punjab chairs key meeting

CEO of Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), Imran Amin, presided over review meeting to evaluate the advancements in the Walton Road upgradation and the construction of the Celestia IT Tower within CBD NSIT City. The session convened key stakeholders involved in these pivotal projects.

Attending the meeting were Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab, Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Architecture & Planning, Asif Babar, Director Construction, Asif Iqbal, Director Project Management, alongside officials from NLC and NESPAK. The focus of the discussion centred on assessing the status and outlining the next steps for both initiatives.

Significant progress updates were shared during the briefing. The ongoing asphalt work towards Qainchi from Defence Morr on Walton Road has seen a remarkable achievement, with nearly 500 tons of asphalt laid in a single day. Additionally, the top slab of the major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover has been successfully completed and is now prepared for asphalt application.

Excavation for the IT Tower Celestia in CBD NSIT City has been completed, marking a crucial milestone. Currently, the lean concrete pouring of the raft foundation is underway, progressing steadily across three phases, with the first phase nearing 60% completion.

While addressing the meeting CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin said, “Walton Road is scheduled to be operational by the end of October 2024, aligning with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz. CBD NSIT City is poised to revolutionize the IT sector in Punjab, setting new benchmarks for innovation and growth.”

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, emphasized the urgency of accelerating progress on both projects, directing a round-the-clock operational schedule spanning 24 hours.