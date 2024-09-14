Floodwater from Balochistan cuts off 250 villages

Around 250 villages were completely cut-off from Khairpur Nathan Shah area after local rescue teams diverted the floodwater which entered from Balochistan hit Bara area.

Sources said that local administration with the help of rescue teams used heavy machinery to divert the flood water which also collapsed with Flood Protection Drain.

Union Council also destroyed a bridge which was built with the help of local residents to safe them from flood water.

Relief teams are providing every possible support to flood victims of the area.