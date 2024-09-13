‘Akhri Baar’ set to regale audience with unconventional theme

Drama serial ‘Akhri Baar’ is all set to be released on Saturday with a theme about marriage of convenience, neglected children and past ordeals, ensued as a result of complex relations.

Anticipation is mounting as the highly awaited drama serial ‘Akhri Baar’ is poised to make its debut on Sept 14.

It promises to captivate audience with a narrative that sets to defy conventions and delve into the intricate dynamics of relationships.

Akhri Baar ventures beyond the ordinary, exploring the complexities of strained relationships and personal dilemmas that can lead to unforeseen twists and turns.

The drama includes tropes of marriage of convenience, neglected children and past traumas.

The trailer has generated immense excitement among drama fans who can’t wait for its release.

A social media user said: “This drama serial looks so interesting. I can’t wait to watch the first episode.”

One wrote: “My excitement is increasing day by day for this drama.”

Another commented: “This is a crucial topic. Came here to see Dania.” The drama is crafted by renowned screenwriter Rida Bilal. She is behind the popular dramas Be Inteha, Khudgarz and Dil He tou Hai.

The drama is co-produced by Shazia Wajahat and Wajahat Rauf.

Produced under the banner of Showcase, Akhri Baar is scheduled to grace screens every Saturday night at 8pm.

Leading the cast is the acclaimed Adnan Siddiqui, poised to deliver yet another compelling performance in a main role within the narrative.

Alongside him, promising talents Shaheera Jalil Albasit and Tehreem Ali are set to shine, showcasing their acting prowess in this emotionally charged storyline.