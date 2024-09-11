TEPA Enforcement Wing seals 32 properties

On the directions of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, LDA and TEPA Enforcement Wing operations are continue in the city. TEPA Enforcement Wing conducted an operation against parking violations and illegal signboards from UBD Canal Road to Shadiwal Road, Khayaban-e-Firdousi Johar Town, and PIA Road. Over 32 properties were sealed for violating parking regulations. During the operation, teams removed several illegal signboards from properties, including renowned stores, estate offices, travel offices, coffee shops, bookshops, cafes, showrooms, private schools, academies, restaurants, private banks, oil shops, hair salons, motor shops, gyms, and others. The operation was supervised by Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hussain, and Director of Enforcement TEPA-2 Jawad Kamran led the operation. In another operation against illegal constructions, LDA Town Planning Wing-IV teams demolished 7 properties in Johar Town and surrounding areas. Illegal constructions on Nazaria Pakistan Road were demolished, and properties were sealed. During the operation, debris was also removed from various roads of Joher town. The operation was led by Director Town Planning Zone IV Ali Nusrat. LDA Enforcement Squad and police also participated.