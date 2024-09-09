IG Punjab chairs video meeting on border security

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, said that Punjab Police face the challenges from external terrorists and smuggling at inter-provincial border check posts.

In view of these challenges, the department is ensuring infrastructure development, provision of latest logistics, modern weapons, and thermal technology at the check posts. IG Punjab praised the personnel stationed at these posts for thwarting the enemy’s malicious plans. He highlighted that the Kot Sabzal Checkpost in Rahim Yar Khan plays a vital role in protecting citizens from honey traps and stopping the menace of smuggling. This checkpost is located on the main trade route connecting Sindh to Punjab. He added that through an extensive awareness campaign and strict monitoring, Punjab Police have saved over 470 individuals from falling victim to honey traps. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the Dajal Checkpost in Bhakkar serves as a strong barrier against terrorism and inter-provincial trafficking. Located on the route connecting Dera Ismail Khan to Punjab, this checkpost faces the threat of terrorism.

IG directed the personnel stationed at these posts to stay highly alert and follow safety protocols, including wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets. He also praised the courage and bravery of the female officers stationed at the check posts. IG Punjab instructed RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to regularly inspect the check posts and ensure the provision of additional facilities. These remarks were made while chairing a video link meeting at the Central Police Office today.

DIG Operations Punjab, Waqas Nazir, was present at the meeting and briefed on the staffing, logistics, challenges, and performance of both checkposts. RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal, DPO Bhakkar Abdullah Lak, and the in-charge officers of Kot Sabzal and Dajal Check posts, along with Rangers personnel, participated via video link.