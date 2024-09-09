ANF recovers 5 kg heroin from Colombo bound consignment

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a major operation conducted at Karachi International Container Terminal recovered over 5 kg heroin.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and recovered heroin concealed in a consignment containing potatoes, booked for Colombo, Sri Lanka.

After a thorough search of the container, ANF managed to recover a total of about 5 kg heroin tactfully concealed in 122 potatoes out of a total of 1198 bags. In total 80 bags, 1 to 2 heroin-filled potatoes were expertly hidden in each bag.

The spokesman informed that the ANF team searched all the potatoes with high professionalism and utmost skill. After a preliminary investigation, an accused was arrested. The container was booked by a private company. Raids are being conducted to arrest other accused.

The arrested accused has been shifted to ANF Police Station and further investigation is underway.