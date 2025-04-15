Concacaf opposes 64-team World Cup plans for 2030

Concacaf president Victor Montagliani has criticised a proposal to expand the 2030 men’s World Cup to 64 teams.

The plans, put forward by South American governing body Conmebol, have also drawn opposition from Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The tournament will be hosted by Spain, Morocco and Portugal, after the opening matches are held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The 2026 World Cup, which will take place across the United States, Mexico and Canada, has already been expanded from 32 to 48 teams.

But Conmebol said it wanted to add more participants to mark the competition’s 100-year anniversary.

“I don’t believe expanding the men’s World Cup to 64 teams is the right move for the tournament itself and the broader football ecosystem, from national teams to club competitions, leagues, and players,” Montagliani told ESPN., external

“We haven’t even kicked off the new 48-team World Cup yet, so personally, I don’t think that expanding to 64 teams should even be on the table.”

Concacaf is the governing body of football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The decision to expand the 2026 World Cup to 48 teams was taken in 2017 following a unanimous vote at a Fifa congress.

Fifa’s 75th congress will be held in Paraguay on 15 May, when Conmebol’s proposal could be discussed.

If the proposal is accepted, the 2030 edition would consist of 128 matches, double the number played under the 64-game format used from 1998 and 2022.

In March, Ceferin described the proposal as a “bad idea” while AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa said it would cause “chaos”.

“If the issue remains open to change, then the door will not only be open to expanding the tournament to 64 teams,” said Salman.

“But someone might come along and demand raising the number to 132 teams. Where would we end up then? It would become chaos.”