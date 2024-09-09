LCCI Polls: PPP alliance strengthens grip

More industrial groups and trade bodies have announced their support for the Piaf Pioneer Progressive Alliance (PPPA) for the upcoming LCCI elections, expressing full confidence of the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar, rejecting all other so-called groups altogether.

In a large gathering, organized by PPP Alliance and attended by a large number of business representatives from across the city and the members of the PIAF posed their confidence for the Anjum Nisar group, assuring him of full support in the upcoming election of the LCCI.

The delegations of Shah Alam Ainak Board, Cardboard Association and Montgomery Road Traders Association called on patron-in-chief PIAF Mian Anjum Nisar, Chairman PIAF Fahimur Rehman Sehgal and other PIAF members. Hundreds of members of Lahore Chamber, executive committee members of PIAF and market presidents of adjacent areas participated in the meeting. Speaking to the delegation, Mian Najam Nisar and Fahimur Rehman Saigol said that the service of traders from the platform of PIAF has been going on for the past 52 years and the presence of a large number of traders and industrialists in every event is the proof in this regard. It shows that PIAF is not just a show but a name of service to the business community and the voters of Lahore Chamber make the Alliance successful.