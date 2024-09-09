Gigi, Tina Fey and Tom Cruise’s real names revealed

Do you actually know the name of your favourite celeb? Though it may not always be obvious, some of the biggest celebs are going by a name other than their own. From Michael Keaton to Gigi Hadid, a surprising number of artists adopt stage names-and it’s not just because they want to channel Hannah Montana and have the best of both worlds. In the case of Michael Keaton-whose real name is Michael Douglas – the Beetlejuice star ditched his original moniker to comply with the Screen Actor’s Guild’s rule that no two members can have the same name. And because the Wall Street actor Michael Douglas and talk show host Mike Douglas had those bases covered, he opted for a different moniker. As it turns out, Emma Stone – known by friends and family as Emily Stone – had a similar experience. But both actors have revealed that after many years of building a brand with their stage names, they’re ditching them for the real deal. And while this may take some getting used to, these talented actors are bringing a new level of authenticity to their work. But stage names aren’t always something that are adopted out of necessity. Stars like Gigi Hadid-Jelena Noura Hadid-and Tina Fey – Elizabeth Stamatina Fey-simply chose their childhood nicknames.