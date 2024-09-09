Two brothers of SHO killed in Lakki Marwat attack

Two brothers of a station house officer were killed by unidentified gunmen in Abakhel village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s Lakki Marwat district on Saturday.

According to the police, terrorists targeted the SHO’s residence and opened fire. Two of the the police officials brothers, one of whom was himself a police constable, were standing outside the house when it came under attack.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The police official is reported to have received no recent threats from terrorists or militants recently. Recently there has been an uptick in violence in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Balochistan province.

Separately, a man was killed, and three others injured in an explosion in Karikot village bazaar adjacent to Wana in South Waziristan district. “The blast reported in Karikot village market in a vehicle that killed a man and injured three others,” local police said.