AFP photographer Mahmud Hams wins top award for Gaza war coverage

Gaza-based photographer Mahmud Hams won the prestigious Visa d’Or News prize on Saturday for his coverage of the conflict in the war-torn Palestinian territory. In a statement released by AFP, Hams spoke of a war “unlike any other”, in which journalists have been repeatedly targeted. Palestinian AFP photographer Mahmud Hams has won the prestigious Visa d’Or News prize for his coverage of the conflict in Gaza, the Visa pour l’Image Association announced Saturday.The 44-year-old, who has worked for AFP in the Palestinian territory since 2003, thanked the jury for the award in a recorded video message aired at the ceremony in Perpignan, France. In a statement issued by AFP, he denounced the targeting of journalists during the conflict.