PSL, Hashoo Group join forces to revamp Royal Palm

Pakistan Services Limited (PSL) – Hashoo Group, in collaboration with Warm Waters Advisory Group, Platinum Construction Limited, and Golfscape LDA Portugal, is pleased to announce a 25-year strategic partnership to manage and transform the Royal Palm Golf & Country Club, Lahore, with a formal award of contract by the competent authorities awaited subsequently.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Warm Waters Advisory and Hashoo Group’s commitment to enhancing leisure, hospitality, tourism, and sporting experiences, making Royal Palm one of the best family entertainment, leisure, and golf destinations in Pakistan.

Royal Palm Golf & Country Club, one of Lahore’s most iconic and historic clubs under the custodianship of Pakistan Railways, is renowned for its outstanding golf course, luxurious amenities, and distinguished membership, which includes top industry leaders, businessmen, and dignitaries from across the country. Under the stewardship of Hashoo Group and its partners, the club will undergo a comprehensive revitalization to enhance its position as a premier destination for family entertainment and sporting activities, further promoting tourism in the region.

The transformation will feature significant investments to upgrade the golf course, expand sports facilities, enrich dining options, and develop event spaces that cater to a diverse audience. A notable addition will be a five-star guest accommodation facility featuring over 100 rooms with views directly overlooking the golf course. To foster a vibrant golfing community and attract tourists, the club will introduce high-profile golfing events, tournaments, and bespoke hospitality experiences tailored specifically for golf enthusiasts, further enhancing its appeal to both local and international players.