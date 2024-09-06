It’s unsafe to drink tap water in 29 cities: report

A government report has revealed that 61% of the drinking water in 29 Pakistani cities is contaminated.

Major urban centres like Karachi and Multan are among those facing severe health risks due to polluted water supplies. The report, presented by the Ministry of Water Resources in the National Assembly, highlights that in cities like Gilgit, Mirpur Khas, and Shaheed Benazirabad, 100% of the drinking water tested was unsafe for consumption.

Karachi’s water supply was found to be 93% contaminated, while 94% of Multan’s water and 92% of Badin’s were also deemed unsafe.

Other cities with significant contamination levels include Bahawalpur (76%), Sargodha (83%), Faisalabad (59%), and Sheikhupura (60%), Quetta and Loralai both reported 59% contamination, with Hyderabad at 80%, Sukkur at 67%, and Muzaffarabad at 70%.

The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), which conducted the study, regularly shares water quality data with provincial governments. Since the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the provision of clean drinking water and the improvement of its quality have become the responsibility of provincial authorities. This report raises concerns over the safety of drinking water for millions of Pakistanis as the country faces growing environmental and public health challenges.