Interim bail of Imran, wife extended until Sept 19

Interim bail of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi has been extended in their respective cases. At the District and Sessions Courts in Islamabad, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the bail applications of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry represented the petitioners in court.

Due to the failure of jail authorities to provide a response regarding the video link appearance of Imran Khan, the court has requested a new report on the matter.

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer requested an extension of the interim bail, citing ongoing bail hearings at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore. The court agreed to extend the interim bail and postponed the case hearing to Sept 19.

Separately, an accountability court in Rawalpindi adjourned the hearing of the £190 million reference against the couple until September 7. The court, presided over by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, held the proceedings inside Adiala Jail. Both the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were present during the hearing. During the session, the defence counsel cross-examined the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation officer, Mian Umar Nadeem, regarding the case. The cross-examination is expected to continue in the next hearing.

The court also announced that the reserved verdict on Bushra Bibi’s acquittal plea will be delivered alongside the final decision in the £190 million reference.

Defence lawyers Usman Gul and Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas represented the couple, while NAB’s Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, Amjad Pervez, and others appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

Moreover, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday warned Adiala Jail authorities that it would move the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) trial of Imran Khan to another location if his lawyers continued to be denied access. Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan issued the warning after Imran’s legal team, led by Chaudhry Faisal Hussain, reported they had been blocked from attending two hearings on August 29 and September 2. “If Adiala Jail authorities do not allow lawyers to represent their client… this Court will move the court from the jail to another premises under the direct sight of this court,” the judge warned. The IHC also issued notices to the superintendent and deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail, instructing them to be present at the next hearing to explain their actions. The court stated, “In case they are not present… this Court will proceed on the basis that the allegations in the petition are correct.” The case hearing was adjourned until September 9.