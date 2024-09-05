Nora Fatehi ‘loves’ to watch dancers perform

Canadian dancer and actress Nora Fatehi has continued to captivate the attention of fans, as there is no role that the diva has not performed, whether it be her dancing, acting, or singing skills, she proved her prowess.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped a fresh collection of snaps, featuring a casual style denim jacket.

In the photos, she is seen watching the performances of the younger dancers who are giving stellar performances.

The diva is seen wearing a minimal makeup look and the way she flashes her smile takes the clicks to another level.

She acknowledged the performance of the young dancers in the caption of her post. The “Naach Meri Rani” star wrote: “I just love when I get the opportunity to watch the dancers perform on stage and connect with them on a personal level.”

“The best part about my job is seeing how happy and confident dance makes them feel,” Nora said.

Fans were desperate to record their feedback to praise the diva and went on to pen plenty of applauding comments and emoticons in the comments section.

In the comments box, one of the users wrote: “Awesome.” One of the netizens opted to choose the plenty of emoticons. Due to her unwavering commitment to her profession, Nora had amassed 46.7 million followers on Instagram.