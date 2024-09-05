Goncin, the Canadian Paralympian making calipers for disabled kids

Canadian wheelchair basketballer Nikola Goncin helped his country into the semi-finals at the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday but in his day job the Bosnia-born star makes orthotic devices for disabled and injured children. Canada upset the Netherlands 79-67 in the quarter-finals at Bercy Arena to book their spot in the last four. “We beat them in a big game for once, so I’m glad today was that day,” said Goncin after the match. “It’s a perfect day, I’ll tell you that much.” The win meant Canada, who finished eighth in the Covid-impacted Tokyo Games in 2021, still have the chance to secure a medal. Paralympic champions USA now stand between them and the final.

Regardless, Goncin will be delighted to return to the court at least two more times to play in front of packed crowds after games in Tokyo took place in empty venues as spectators were banned due to health restrictions.”The French fans are insane,” said the 32-year-old. “You heard them singing at half-time and stuff. It sounds crazy on court. You can’t hear anything (from team-mates). “That energy gives you an extra gear… I would love to play in front of 10,000 every single day.”