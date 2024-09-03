Model roads off-limits to motorcyclists without helmets

All model roads of the provincial capital have been designated as no-go areas for helmetless motorcyclists and a crackdown has also been intensified through artificial intelligence.

According to a spokesman for the traffic police, helmetless motorcyclists would not give any leniency on The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Canal Road, Moulana Shoukat Ali Road and roads of Cantt.

Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar had once again intensified the crackdown on motorcyclists riding without helmets, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and implemented an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system to enforce helmet laws with zero tolerance.

The spokesperson revealed that in the past month, the AI system has issued a total of 202,957 traffic challans for helmet violations, while manual enforcement resulted in 249,684 tickets. Additionally, penalties have been imposed on improper helmet use such as placing helmets on the fuel tank or hanging them from the arm.

The divisional and circle officers have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of these regulations.

Ammara Athar has indicated that failure to effectively implement these measures will result in actions against the relevant sector in-charges.

The helmet enforcement campaign has reportedly led to a significant reduction in head injury cases.

The primary goal of the crackdown was to ensure safety and protection of citizens, aiming to prevent accidents and safeguard lives, said by CTO Ammara Athar.