Pakistan drops to 137th place in SDGs Index 2024

Pakistan has fallen nine spots in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Index for 2024, now ranking 137th out of 166 countries, with a concerning score of 57.02.

This marks a decline from 128th in 2023 and 125th in 2022.

Of the remaining 16 goals, three have worsened, five face significant challenges, and seven are experiencing serious issues.

Regression has been noted in Goal 4 (Quality education), Goal 11 (Sustainable cities and communities), and Goal 16 (Peace, justice, and strong institutions).

However, some progress, albeit challenging, has been observed in Goal 1 (Poverty reduction), Goal 7 (Affordable and clean energy), Goal 9 (Innovation and infrastructure), Goal 14 (Life below water), and Goal 17 (Partnership for goals).

Limited progress amidst considerable challenges was reported for Goals 2 (Zero hunger), 3 (Health and well-being), 5 (Gender equality), 6 (Clean water and sanitation), 8 (Decent work and economic growth), 12 (Responsible consumption and production), 13 (Climate action), and 15 (Life on land).

The Sustainable Development Goals Index and Dashboard, compiled annually by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the Institute of European Environmental Policy, assesses countries’ performances on the Global Development Agenda 2030.