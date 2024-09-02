Punjab job center registers 800,000 job seekers

More than 800,000 job seekers and over 86,000 employers have been registered under the Punjab Job Center, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Labor & Human Resource Department (L&HRD), since its launch in August 2022.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Monday. The online job portal, accessible at job center.punjab.gov.pk, houses a comprehensive database encompassing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors. This includes skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential job seekers and employers alike. The portal is designed to bridge the gap between employment exchange agencies, promoters, workers, and job seekers catering to the diverse needs of the job market. Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the Punjab Job Center is a step towards modernizing the job market and making it more accessible for everyone.