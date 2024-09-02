Chinese companies held job fair for Gwadar youth

Chinese companies held a job fair for Gwadar youth in collaboration with the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA). It was held at Gwadar University Pak-China Vocational and Technical Training Institute (PCV&TI). More than 250 graduates participated in the job fair, where five companies introduced their businesses and conducted separate job interviews.

Officials of Chinese company Agven and China Overseas Ports Holding Company said that the event was aimed to provide better opportunities to the students of the institution and the graduates of the Gwadar district, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.