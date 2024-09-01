Taliban pledge int’l engagement as UN condemns morality law

A Taliban government spokesman has said the Afghan authorities were committed to engagement with the international community after a new morality law sparked tense exchanges over women’s rights. The United Nations and the European Union have warned that the law – requiring women to cover up completely and not raise their voices in public – could damage prospects for engagement with foreign nations and international organizations.

Deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat was responding to comments by a spokesman for the UN secretary-general assuring continued engagement with the Taliban authorities after Afghanistan’s morality ministry said it would no longer cooperate with the UN mission in the country, UNAMA, over criticism of the law.