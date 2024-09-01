Brad Pitt and Ines arrive together at Venice International Film Festival

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s fashion game is as strong as their romance. On Aug. 31, the couple arrived together in Italy for the 2024 Venice International Film Festival in what appeared to be coordinated outfits. The actor wore white shirt with tan plaid pants and white shoes, while his girlfriend sported a white top, tan maxi skirt and nude heels.

The two, who also both wore sunglasses, appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and waving at onlookers as they made their way to a water taxi.

This marked a rare joint public appearance for Brad, 60, and Ines, 34, who have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight and have never spoken about it since they first sparked romance rumors in mid-2022.

They were last photographed together in July at the Formula One British Grand Prix in England, with both wearing pastel outfits. Two months earlier, they were spotted on a stroll with their dogs on a beach in Santa Barbara, Calif. The outing came less than two months after Ines finalized her divorce from Paul Wesley, from whom she separated in 2022.

The Oscar winner, who is still in the midst of a legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie over their French winery Château Miraval, is premiering his latest film Wolfs at the Venice International Film Festival Sept. 1.

The movie also stars George Clooney, who previously worked with Brad on the Ocean’s film trilogy, as well as the films Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Burn After Reading.

George arrived at the film festival one day earlier, accompanied by wife Amal Clooney.

Angelina had also attended the event, appearing Aug. 29 at the premiere of her own new film Maria, a biopic that stars her as late renowned opera singer Maria Callas, before departing Venice the following day.