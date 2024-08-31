‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 2 trailer teases new love and more drama

Emily is about to become an American in Rome. Yes, while the first three and a half seasons of Emily in Paris have seen Lily Collins’ Emily grapple with love gained and lost in France’s capital, the newly-released trailer for part two of season four indicates everyone’s favourite American is heading to Italy. And with a new locale comes, naturally, a new potential love interest. But let’s rewind.

While the first half of season four saw Emily choose to be with Lucas Bravo’s Gabriel over Lucien Laviscount’s Alfie-after two full seasons of being torn between the two-it doesn’t mean they’re destined to live happily ever after.

As the second trailer shows, there’s the small matter of Camille having Gabriel’s baby. As Emily laments to him in the trailer, “You’re always going to choose her. I cannot be the person who pulls you away from your family.”

So when the opportunity to travel to Rome for business-in an attempt to professionally woo the handsome Marcello to the side of Agence Grateau-it’s tempting.

But while Emily balks at leaving Paris, her BFF Mindy tells her, “For once do something spontaneous and reckless and un-Emily. Just have an adventure.”

Because if there’s one thing Emily is good at, as her boss Sylvie reminds her, it’s “mixing business with pleasure.” So it’s not long before the backdrop of Paris’ Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe are traded for Rome’s Colosseum and Trevi Fountain.

And it seems like Emily is embracing the concept of when in Rome As Marcello reminds her, “You’re only here for a few days, there’s a lot to see.”

But as Emily and her handsome guide explore Rome on a for-two vespa, back home in Paris, everyone is reeling over her departure. Because as the trailer reminds its viewers, all roads lead to Rome.

So it isn’t long before Emily is confronted with her past as she enjoys all the sights-and pleasures-Rome and Marcello have to offer. “So,” Marcello begins, “which city do you prefer? Paris or Roma?”

But on what answer Emily provides the loaded question-one that could dictate both her professional and romantic futures-viewers will have to wait until part two is released on September 12.