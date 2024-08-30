Kylie Jenner crowned the most influential ‘nepo baby’ on Instagram

New research has revealed the nepo babies earning the most on Instagram, with Kylie Jenner taking the crown. The study, conducted by influencer marketing agency Socially Powerful, examined the Instagram profiles of over 90 nepo babies to determine who could earn the most from a single sponsored post on the platform. The term ‘nepo baby’ refers to the children of famous or influential parents, whose own success could be linked to their parents’ connections.

Topping the list is socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, who could earn up to $833,100 per sponsored Instagram post. Daughter of former Olympic sportsperson Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, Kylie has gained a whopping 398 million followers.

Following in second is Kim Kardashian, daughter of Kris Jenner and lawyer Robert Kardashian, and ex-wife of musician Kanye West. With a following of 361 million, Kim could earn up to $773,300 per sponsored Instagram post.

Khloé Kardashian is placed third, with the potential to earn up to $683,300 per sponsored post on Instagram. After rising to fame with her family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé garnered a following of 307 million. Kendall Jenner ranks fourth, with the opportunity to earn up to $656,800 per sponsored Instagram post. The model and socialite has gained a following of 292 million on the platform. Rounding out the top five is Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who could earn up to $532,200 for a single sponsored post. The reality TV personality is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and has amassed 222 million followers on Instagram.

At the other end of the scale, Esther Rose McGregor, daughter of actor Ewan McGregor, is the least lucrative nepo baby, earning up to just $916 per sponsored Instagram post – 99% less than Kylie Jenner. Rafferty Law, daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, follows second as the nepo baby earning the least on Instagram, with the potential to earn up to $1,200. British politician Jacob Rees-Mogg is placed third from the bottom, earning up to $1,400 per sponsored Instagram post.