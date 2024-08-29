Scooter Braun addresses docuseries on his and Taylor Swift’s feud

Scooter Braun is attending birthday parties from outside. Indeed, the former record producer who officially retired in June, recently addressed his feud with Taylor Swift for the first time in almost two years through a nod to her recent Rhode Island bash.

In an Aug. 27 Instagram story, Braun shared a photo of the poster from Max’s docuseries Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, which dropped in June, writing, “I finally watched it” Later, he followed up his post with a reference to Swift’s birthday celebration for Blake Lively Aug. 25-which included a guest list of Blake, Ryan Reynolds, Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid and more.

“How was I not invited to this?!?” Braun wrote in a post shortly after sharing he’d watched the documentary. “#Laughalittle.”

Of course, Swift has no problem laughing with the people who keep their side of the street clean, but she’s previously said Braun wouldn’t know what she means.

“Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy,” Swift wrote in her now-infamous 2019 social media post after her original master recordings were sold to Braun. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario.”

Following the 2019 sale of Big Machine Records-Swift’s original music label-to Braun, the “Fortnight” singer began her rerecording journey. She released Fearless in 2021, followed by Red later the same year and Speak Now and 1989 in 2023.

Shortly after Swift’s first rereleased album, Braun later expressed “regrets” for the deal.

“I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal,” he told Variety in 2021. “She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best.” Of course, when it comes to the music, Swift and Braun are still not in perfect harmony.

While Braun claimed to Variety that he offered to sell the Eras Tour performer back her masters in negotiations, Swift said in a 2020 social media post that she would have been required to sign an “ironclad NDA” barring her from speaking publicly about Braun before they could take the first step in reaching a deal.

Swift alleged, “These master recordings were not for sale to me.”