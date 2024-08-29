PTI’s Aliya granted bail in terror case

The Lahore High Court has granted a 10-day protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Alia Hamza in a cyber terrorism case, allowing her temporary reprieve as investigations continue. The court, presided over by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, reviewed a petition filed by Hamza’s husband requesting details of the cases registered against her.

The federal government’s counsel informed the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against Hamza under cyber terrorism charges.

During the hearing, her lawyer argued that they were not notified about the cybercrime charges and were being kept in the dark regarding the specifics of the cases filed in Punjab.

The court ordered the investigative agencies to proceed within their legal boundaries and to provide details of the charges against Hamza. Speaking to the media outside the court, Aliya Hamza stated that she has been under continuous legal scrutiny for the past 16 months. She emphasised that today’s women are stronger than ever, asserting that their ideology and beliefs cannot be suppressed.