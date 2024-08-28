Stephen Baldwin reacts to Hailey welcoming first baby with Justin

Stephen Baldwin is once again a grandpa. After his daughter Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber welcomed their first baby together, a little boy named Jack Blues Bieber, Stephen-who is also dad to 31-year-old Alaia Baldwin-celebrated his family’s newest arrival.

In response to a message shared to X, formerly Twitter, by Justin’s mother Pattie Mallette which read, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK,” Stephen wrote on Aug. 23, “Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

Jack’s arrival was confirmed three months after Hailey and Justin first shared they were expecting with the world, when the Rhode beauty founder was already six months into her pregnancy journey. It was a deliberate choice for privacy on their part. “In the beginning, it was super emotional for me,” Hailey told W Magazine in an interview published July 23 of spending time with Justin amid her pregnancy. “Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

And while noting keeping the news private was easy because she “stayed small for a long time,” Hailey added, “I probably could have hidden it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

And now that they’ve welcomed Jack-who seems to be named in tribute to Justin’s dad Jeremy Jack Bieber-Hailey and the “Baby” singer are sharing the happy news with the world. On Aug. 23, the pair shared a photo of Jack’s foot, which Justin captioned, “WELCOME HOME.”

And it’s safe to say Stephen wasn’t the only one among the couple’s friends and family who were thrilled by the news.

As Kylie Jenner commented on the couple’s post, “I can’t handle this little foot JACK BLUES,” while her sister Khloe Kardashian added, “Jack blues! Congratulations! I love this tiny foot so much.” Marvel star Chris Pratt-who shares 12-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Farris and daughters Lyla and Eloise with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger-also wrote, “Congrats guys! Love the name!”

Because as the now-Grandma Pattie noted amid Hailey and Justin’s pregnancy announcement, “you are gonna be the best parents ever and I am so excited.”