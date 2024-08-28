Modi under fire from allies, opposition over arms supply to Israel

India’s Narendra Modi government is facing criticism not only from opposition parties but also from its own allies for its continued support of Israel, which has been internationally accused of committing genocide, TRT World reports.

Several political leaders have signed a statement condemning what they describe as the “heinous genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel” and are urging the Indian government to work towards “peace and justice.”

The Janata Dal (United) party (JD(U)), a key ally of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a crucial supporter of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, has recently joined opposition calls for halting arms supplies to Israel. This follows reports of over 40,000 deaths in the besieged Palestinian enclave due to Israeli military actions.

This development follows a visit by a delegation from the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds, an independent organisation that coordinates global parliamentary efforts in support of Palestinian liberation. The delegation met with JD(U) General Secretary KC Tyagi and at least 15 other Indian parliament members to urge a shift in India’s stance on the Israeli occupation.

Mohammad Makram Balawi, Secretary-General of the League, said, “(India’s) current policy towards the Israel-Palestinian conflict needs revision, and hopefully, we will be able to convince Indian officials to make the necessary changes.”