25 injured as houses collapse near Mirpur Sakro in heavy rain

More than 40 houses in Muhammad Hashim Kaloi village near Mirpur Sakro caved in after downpour lashed the coastal region. Around 25 persons including women and children were injured after mud houses collapsed, local sources said. “Four injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Karachi in precarious condition for medical attendance”. It is to be mentioned here that strong monsoon currents penetrating in southern parts of the country bringing heavy rainfall. The Met Office has forecast widespread and heavy rainfall in Sindh under the influence of this weather system. A deep depression currently located over north of Gujrat in India, is likely to reach adjoining eastern Sindh areas of Pakistan during next 24 hours. Due to this weather system, strong monsoon currents are penetrating in southern parts of the country, Met Office said. Under the influence of this weather system current spell of rainfall likely to continue during the week. Widespread rain with scattered heavy and isolated very heavyfalls in Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Matiari, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Naushehro Feroze from 27th to 31st August.