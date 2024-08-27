SIEHS 1122 to the Rescue: Assists pilgrims in need

In the wake of the devastating bus accident in Yazd, Iran, which tragically claimed the lives of 28 Pakistani pilgrims and left 16 others injured, the Government of Sindh’s not-for-profit organization under the Health Department, SIEHS 1122, played a vital role in managing the on-ground operations. The Pakistan Air Force’s special C-130 aircraft transported the victims to Shahbaz Airbase in Jacobabad, where SIEHS 1122 took charge of their transport across various districts in Sindh.

SIEHS 1122’s team efficiently managed the logistics, ensuring the dignified return of the 28 deceased and 4 injured patients to their hometowns, including Larkana, Kandhkot, Khairpur, Sehwan Sharif, Dadu, Shikarpur, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, and Karachi. They also facilitated the transportation of the injured to hospitals in Karachi, Larkana, and Khairpur for immediate care.

Brigadier Tarique Quadir Lakhiar (R) – SI(M), CEO – SIEHS, highlighted the organization’s commitment during this national tragedy: “Our mission was to ensure that the victims were treated with the utmost respect and that the injured received the urgent care they needed. SIEHS 1122 remains dedicated to providing critical support in such challenging times.”

He also acknowledged the unwavering efforts of the Government of Sindh’s political leadership, civil administration, media, and armed forces for their invaluable support.

As the nation mourns this profound loss, SIEHS 1122 stands steadfast in its commitment to offering compassionate and reliable emergency services to those in need.