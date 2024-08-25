Rejuvenated Sabalenka ready for US Open bid

Aryna Sabalenka, whose 2024 season opened in triumph at the Australian Open only for heartache and injury to intervene, has found renewed joy as she aims to close the year on a high at the US Open.

The 26-year-old from Belarus, who missed Wimbledon with a shoulder injury, won her first title since the Australian Open in January in Cincinnati last week.

She posted a confidence-building victory over world number one Iga Swiatek, and played with the hard-won enjoyment that comes from a better balance in her life.

“This joy came with the experience and with the understanding of a lot of stuff,” Sabalenka said Friday as she prepared for the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the season that starts on Monday at Flushing Meadows.

“Because before, I was probably too much into tennis and trying to be too focused, like, putting myself under so much pressure. “Lately, I just realized that this is not how things work. You have to balance this hard work, these expectations, pressure, and everything, with a little joy.

“You have to find things which brings you joy, and I have my crazy team and we have so much fun together.”

Sabalenka’s year took a difficult turn with the death of her former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov in March.