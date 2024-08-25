Politicking picks up pace

President Asif Ali Zardari visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad for a meeting on Saturday, accompanied by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, according to media reports.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave President Zardari a warm welcome upon his arrival. The two leaders discussed various issues, including the current political situation in the country.

During the meeting, President Zardari presented Maulana Fazlur Rehman with a rifle as a gift.

JUI-F spokesperson confirmed that the meeting centred on the country’s political scenario. JUI-F leaders Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Aslam Ghauri, and Engineer Ziaur Rehman were also present.

The meeting follows a day after a delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad.

During that meeting, leaders from both parties agreed to collaborate in the National Assembly and Senate. They announced the formation of a committee to work together on legislative matters.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan had said that it was a meeting between leadership of two parties adding that negotiating teams of two sides would continue to meet and move forward in the National Assembly and the Senate with mutual consultation. “It was our first meeting at the committee level and we will continue to meet in future to enhance cooperation,” he said.

Meanwhile, JUI-F’s Maulana Ziaur Rehman noted that the parties’ committees will decide matters regarding legislative issues in the National Assembly and the Senate.

Separately, the government has become active after meetings between the opposition alliance parties, sources revealed on Saturday.

Sources said that the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif given task to some party leaders to hold meetings with oppositions.

Three unnamed senior PML-N leaders made secret contacts with opposition parties on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif. According to sources, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman came into contact with some Muslim League-Nawaz leaders few days ago. After this contact Fazl ur Rehman announced to hold separate public meetings of his party.

PML-N leaders have submitted report about contacts with the opposition to Nawaz Sharif. The party’s president directed the PML-N leaders to further boost their efforts, according to sources.

“The opposition leaders were conveyed message from the PML-N that keep their meetings continue but to avoid playing an active role,” sources said.