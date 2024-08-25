Levies personnel suspended over smuggling charge

The Balochistan Home Department has suspended 58 Levies personnel for their alleged involvement in smuggling of drug and Iranian oil.

According to details, the action was part of an ongoing crackdown by provincial authorities aimed at curbing illegal activities in the region.

The Home Department stated that the crackdown targets those engaged in the smuggling of drugs and Iranian oil. The suspensions reflect the government’s commitment to addressing corruption and ensuring the integrity of law enforcement agencies.

D.G Levies Balochistan confirmed that investigations have commenced against the suspended personnel, and said any individual found to be involved in smuggling operations will face dismissal from service.

This move underscores the department’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and illegal activities within its ranks. It also highlights broader effort to strengthen oversight and accountability among law enforcement officials, aiming to restore public trust and combat organized crime in the region.

Last month, Pakistan Army spokesperson said billions of rupees are used in oil smuggling every day, and more than 1,000 tonnes of drugs have been seized since September. DG ISPR said controlling such illegal activities will improve economy.