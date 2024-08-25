Rabies vaccine shortage hits Peshawar hospitals

The Capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is facing a critical shortage of rabies and typhoid vaccines across all secondary care hospitals and medical centers. This scarcity has persisted for over two months, primarily due to a lack of funding that has prevented the District Health Office from purchasing new supplies.

The unavailability of rabies vaccines, in particular, has left patients from remote areas struggling to receive proper treatment. Even the larger hospitals in Peshawar are only able to administer a single dose of the rabies vaccine, far short of the seven doses typically required. Patients are being forced to travel extensively to find additional doses, exacerbating their difficulties.

According to health department officials, the District Health Office received 1,485 doses of the anti-rabies vaccine on February 28 this year.