‘Early morning’ Adiala Jail meeting leads to PTI rally postponement

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday postponed its planned rally in Islamabad’s Tarnol Chowk, which Aleema Khan, sister of Imran, claimed was postponed after an early morning meeting between the PTI founder and former senator Azam Swati at Adiala Jail.

The rally has now been rescheduled for September 8 following roadblocks by local authorities and instructions from Imran Khan.

Other leaders who met Imran included Omar Ayub Khan and Barrister Gohar, chairman of the PTI.

Following the meeting, Azam Swati and Barrister Gohar spoke outside the jail, confirming the rally’s delay and announcing the new date.

Swati declared, in the presence of Barrister Gohar, that the rally will now be held on September 8 with security arrangements in place. He added that PTI’s Islamabad chapter, led by Aamir Mughal, would secure the necessary permissions for the event.

PTI’s statement also expressed concerns that the government might exploit the rally to incite unrest.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has stated that the postponement of the rally should not be seen as a weakness.

“Imran Khan noted that reports indicate religious parties are gathering in Islamabad’s Red Zone to protect the sanctity of the finality of Prophethood, and emphasised that his party holds this principle in high regard.”

But the decision for rally postponement drew sharp criticism from Aleema Khan.

Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, has accused the current party leadership of having no intention of freeing him from jail.

She questioned why Azam Swati, visited Imran Khan early in the morning and who instructed him to deliver the message about the rally postponement.

She expressed skepticism about the feasibility of such a meeting at 7:30am and alleged that the decision to cancel the rally was made under pressure.

She criticised the current PTI leadership for not having the courage to face the party’s supporters and for making decisions without consulting the founder.

Aleema Khan claimed that the leadership has no real intention of securing Imran Khan’s release and is instead using his name while making decisions independently.

Separately, Sher Afzal Marwat was arrested by Islamabad Police on Thursday and later released, according to police sources.

Marwat was detained near Tarnol, where PTI workers had gathered for a scheduled rally. Reports also surfaced of arrests at Express Chowk.