Packages Ltd deploys SAP Sustainability Solutions

Packages Limited, in collaboration with SAP Pakistan, has announced a groundbreaking achievement as the first company in Pakistan to sign a sustainability deal with SAP. This initiative aims to catalyze the adoption of SAP sustainability solutions among export-related industries across Pakistan. By leveraging verified and actionable data, these industries can significantly bolster their green credentials and strengthen their market positioning.

Packages Limited has become the first company in Pakistan to deploy SAP’s Sustainability Control Tower (SCT), showcasing its dedication to tracking and measuring its carbon footprint. This deployment will enable Packages Limited to present its international partners and importers with verified data on its compliance with global best practices for carbon reduction, carbon footprint management, and green operational models. This strategic partnership is a significant milestone in Packages Limited’s ongoing commitment towards sustainability and business ethics.