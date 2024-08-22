Punjab Government’s Relief Initiatives

The announcement of comprehensive relief packages by the Punjab government in education, health, climate change and agriculture sectors is a welcome step, especially the provision of Rs 45 billion to give relief of Rs14 per unit for two months to those electricity consumers who are using 200 to 500 units of electricity.

Besides this, the Punjab Government’s agreement with a Chinese company for the production of solar panels and assembly plants in Punjab is a step towards a permanent solution to the electricity issue. This step will not only fulfil the energy requirement of the province but will also unlock an opportunity for the export of excessive electricity.

The agriculture sector is the backbone of our economy but expensive electricity and other related issues have created a hindrance in the production of required output. The decision to conversion of seven thousand tubes to solar systems on easy instalments will enable farmers to achieve maximum yield of their crops.

In the housing sector, the owners of 1-5 marlas of land in urban areas and 1-10 marlas in rural areas would receive interest-free loans of up to Rs 1.5m. As per the details available, the chief minister outlined the structure of the loan, which would be paid back over seven years. The CM further added that her government will expand this scheme across Punjab within five years so that those who need houses “can get them”.

In the education sector, transport facilities will be provided to the female students of the government colleges. This will have positive implications for the girls belonging to far-flung areas who are unable to access higher education due to conveyance issues. Additionally, the transportation facility will also address the security concerns associated with travelling on public transport. Besides this, the Students Scholarship Program and Laptop Scheme have also been started for students belonging to humble backgrounds in an attempt to meet state-of-the-art educational standards and the requirements of the digital age.

To mitigate the effects of climate change, E-bike schemes have also been introduced by the Punjab government for youth. According to the United Nations Environment Organization, “if 90 per cent of motorcycles are transferred to electric motorcycles by 2030, carbon emissions will be reduced by 11 billion tons by 2050”. These zero-emission vehicles will not only reduce the level of pollutants in the atmosphere but will also cut diesel and petrol costs.

In a nutshell, these positive initiatives not only provide much-needed relief to the masses but also start healthy competition among other provinces resultantly putting the economy of the country on the track of progress and prosperity. Unfortunately, in the past, policies of public interest could not see the light of dawn due to political point scoring. However, now it’s high time all provincial governments joined hands to serve the masses and leave no stone unturned for the provision of much-needed relief.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.