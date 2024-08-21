Shiloh officially drops last name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter has made an eternal change. The 18-year-old born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt has officially received court approval to drop her dad’s surname and go by Shiloh Jolie, according to court documents obtained by multiple outlets.

E! News reached out to Angelina’s rep for comment but has not heard back. Shiloh-who is the fourth of Angelina and Brad’s six children-first filed the paperwork to change her moniker on May 27, the day of her 18th birthday. Shortly after, the teenager’s attorney placed a newspaper notice in the Los Angeles Times announcing her plans to drop her last name, as broadcasting a name change in a local paper is required by California law. But Shiloh’s road to shortening her moniker wasn’t without any bumps. Back in July, the hearing to finalise the procedure got postponed due to a clerical issue.

“Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today’s hearing,” Shiloh’s lawyer Peter K Levine said in a statement to E! News at the time, “so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19.”

And while Shiloh may be the first to have her name change legally granted, she isn’t the only one of Brad and Angelina’s kids-which also include Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15-to ditch the Pitt moniker following the couple’s 2016 split. In fact, her sister Vivienne’s name appeared as Vivienne Jolie in the programme for the Broadway musical The Outsiders, which she worked on alongside their mom. And back in November 2023, Zahara dropped the “Pitt” from her moniker as well when making introductions at her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College. Of course, name changes are nothing out of the ordinary in the Jolie-Pitt family. After all, Angelina was born Angelina Jolie Voight before opting to get rid of her dad Jon Voight’s last name and use her middle name as her surname instead. And likewise, Brad-whose legal name is William Bradley Pitt-chose to go by his middle name when pursuing his acting career.