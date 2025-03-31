Solar power gains momentum as industries expand investment

Pakistan’s solar energy sector has gained momentum in recent years, with increasing investments in renewable energy infrastructure. The country has seen a steady rise in solar adoption across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, driven by rising electricity costs, frequent power shortages, and government incentives promoting clean energy. Against this backdrop, global solar leader Trinasolar has further strengthened its commitment to Pakistan by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with major distributors at the Solar Pakistan 2025 exhibition in Lahore.

The agreements, signed with Mesol, Diwan, NMC Group, and Premier Energy, will facilitate the distribution of Trinasolar’s 210mm n-type i-TOPCon Vertex N modules across Pakistan. These advanced solar modules, including the 725W (NEG21C.20), 645W (NEG19RC.20), and DUOMAX N 600W (NEG18C.20), offer high efficiency, better performance under extreme temperatures, and lower Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), making them well-suited to Pakistan’s diverse climate conditions.

Industry experts believe these partnerships will accelerate Pakistan’s renewable energy transition by improving the availability of reliable and cost-effective solar solutions. Speaking at the signing, Edison Zhou, Head of Pakistan, Australia, and New Zealand said: “We are proud to collaborate with leading Pakistani distributors. These agreements mark an important step in expanding access to our latest Vertex N modules and supporting Pakistan’s clean energy future.”

Representatives from local distributors also highlighted the importance of these collaborations. Yousuf Allahwala, Director of Mesol, stated that the partnership would bring “world-class solar technology” to Pakistan, while Saleem Diwan, CEO of Diwan, said it would help businesses achieve “maximum performance and long-term savings.”