Mobile internet services suspended again in Quetta

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Quetta, causing frustration for users across the city. Authorities have not explained the reason behind the latest outage.

This suspension comes just days after a previous disruption. It has created problems, especially during the busy Eid holidays when communication is essential.

Balochistan has seen increased militant activity in recent months. Last month, armed assailants targeted the Jaffar Express, adding to security concerns.

As a result, security measures in the province remain tight. Night-time travel restrictions for passenger vehicles are still in place for safety.